This is the time New Jerseyans think it’s OK to start drinking

Feeling stressed? It’s 5 o'clock somewhere, so crack one open!

But do you actually adhere to the “5:00 is Happy Hour” rule? I ask because your fellow New Jerseyans certainly don’t.

Zinna Health recently did a survey about when people in certain states find it acceptable to start imbibing, see if it lines up with your habits.

After surveying 3,000 respondents, they discovered:

🍺 1-in-3 consider weekends and holidays a good excuse to drink earlier.

🍺 60% say they would not drink alone before 5pm.

🍺 Almost half would confront a loved on if they noticed regular day drinking.

So when do people in different states find it acceptable to have a liquid treat?

In Wyoming, noon is the time to crack open a cold one, they’re the earliest in the U.S.

North Dakota and Montana residents are able to wait until 4:30, which means they beat us by several hours.

As for us in the Garden State?

The average New Jerseyan considers 2:43 in the afternoon the time to start drinking.

It makes sense, by then we’ve already had one half of our commute and had to deal with NJ’s awful roads. Who wouldn’t need to take to edge off?

And that’s just on a regular day, when it comes to special occasions:

A festive 38% of respondents declare weekends a judgment-free zone for advancing the hour of their first alcoholic beverage. Holidays, too, offer a lenient backdrop, with over one-third (36%) finding it acceptable to sip something spirited one to two hours earlier than usual.

And how Jersey is this?

If given disapproving glances, 17% of respondents said they would just raise their glass in a toast and continue to drink. Meanwhile 22% would simply explain the "five o'clock somewhere" philosophy.

That right there is Jersey attitude at its finest.

Frankly, I’m surprised we’re able to make it that far into the afternoon, we have so many reasons to be stressed in this state. Congrats to us for making it past 2:30!

Cheers!

