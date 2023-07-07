New Kevin Smith themed-beer released by NJ brewery – get yours now

Nothing screams New Jersey more than a local brewery making a local beer for a local celebrity.

Director, filmmaker, actor, (etc), Kevin Smith from a Jersey guy that is making himself even more known along the Jersey shore.

Kevin Smith Hosts Premiere Week Screening Of SYFY's "Deadly Class" With Cast Getty Images/Paul Butterfield loading...

He owns the Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash comic book store in Red Bank and the SModcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands and he can now add a new beer line to his list.

Ross Brewing Co. out of Port Monmouth posted new beer announcements on their social media pages adding a Kevin Smith-themed triple release to their tasting room.

The three beers are:

The Quick Stop Stout

The Quick Stop is the store that featured in the movie “Clerks” by Kevin Smith and is basically where it all started for him. The location of the Quick Stop is in the Leonardo section of Middletown. The beer is described as sweet, rich, and roast.

The Secret Stash Lager

The Secret Stash is the comic book store located in downtown Red Bank where the AMC show “Comic Book Men” took place. The beer is described as crisp, Malty, and clean.

Smodcastle IPA

SModcastle Cinemas is the movie theater that Kevin Smith currently owns not only showing actual movies but putting on Q&A events with celebrities. SModcastle is the former Atlantic Moviehouse that was about to close, but Kevin Smith came in and bought it out. The beer is described as citrus, hoppy, and fresh.

You can visit Ross Brewing to try these new Kevin Smith-themed beers at 909 Main Street in Port Monmouth, NJ.

For more information, click HERE.

