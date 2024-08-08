Meet these great pro athletes at this Central Jersey brewery

What’s better than heading to your local bar to watch your favorite sports teams play? How about meeting your favorite players?

The Woodbridge Brewing Co. has started to bring in some of the biggest pro-sports players into their establishment to meet and greet their biggest fans.

I’m a big New York Mets and New York Jets fan and of course the way social media works now, a few sponsored posts popped up on my feed. The one that sparked my interest was the New York Mets 1986 World Series Team meet and greet on October 12 and 13. Yes, that includes Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, and Keith Hernandez.

If you’re a pinstripe fan, you have the opportunity to meet past and present players.

On September 30, 5x World Series Champion Paul O’Neill will be making an appearance for a photo op and autograph signing.

Whether you’re a Yankee fan or Red Sox fan, because there are plenty in the Garden State, you can meet Johnny Damon on September 14.

Start getting your Jets chant ready and hang out with cornerback Sauce Gardner on October 7.

Let’s not forget about hockey. The Core 4 from the 1994 Stanley Cup New York Rangers will be there on September 21.

The brewing company also offers Karaoke night, live music, bar pie Mondays, burger Tuesdays, brunch, and poker nights.

If you’re looking for a cool spot to hang out for any occasion, this is the place to go.

