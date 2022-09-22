NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions

EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of Death of the Fox Brewing Company.

At issue is a new set of rules for limited craft breweries in the Garden State that took effect July 1, particularly the stipulation that such establishments cannot promote more than 25 on-site events per year.

Get our free mobile app

"Limited" breweries, as Pacific Legal refers to places such as Death of the Fox, do not offer on-site food menus, but are allowed to keep take-out menus on site and have patrons order delivery.

But the new rules also put the kibosh on collaborations with specific food trucks or other vendors.

The regulatory package had been in the works since 2019 but was shelved for several years due to the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and industry advocates hoped it would have been modified prior to this summer.

Pacific Legal said Death of the Fox and other breweries are being hindered from growing their businesses because of the state's limitations, and not only for the summer season that is just ending, but going into October.

"The rules define 'event' to include things like open mic and trivia nights, or even airing the MLB playoffs," the brewery's attorneys said in a press release, adding that the ABC was even restricting how many televisions a brewery could have on premises and how big those televisions can be.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, has been vocal about the ABC restrictions and said in July he would introduce legislation to reverse them.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

