NJ brewery voted best gluten-free beer in America

Sometimes people eliminate gluten from their diets because it makes them feel better and helps them lose weight. I know someone who dropped 30 pounds this way and she swore it was just from getting rid of gluten.

Then there are people like my teenage son who have Celiac disease. It’s an auto-immune disorder that can be very painful and damaging if the person eats gluten.

Well if you’re a beer lover, developing Celiac is a very big change. While food and beverage companies are getting better at taste quality when making gluten-free versions they usually still lack something. Beer is no different. So if someone can make a beer that’s gluten-free and actually tastes great that’s huge.

Someone did. And it’s right here in New Jersey.

Brian Kulbacki is the owner and head brewer at Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City. Motivated by the 2010 death of his best friend, Chris Ward, who had Celiac Disease, Kulbacki began brewing in 2011.

Departed Soles opened on June 16th, 2015, which would have been Ward’s 24th birthday. With that history and that friendship, they pride themselves on their gluten-free offerings and get rave reviews on their quality from their customers with Celiac.

Now, USA Today has named their “Birdie Juice” the #1 best gluten-free beer in the entire country. This after a month’s long consumer vote. It comes in a can with artwork inspired by “Caddyshack” and the golden ale was one of two dozen from around the country chosen by a Gluten Free Consumer Product Experts panel.

It's impressive to just to be in the upper tier, but when the votes were counted they beat them all. Brian Kulbacki has said:

“Just to have the customers consider us in the upper echelon of the category is an honor. To have them choose us is just humbling. The support we receive from our gluten free customers makes everything we’ve been through in the last few years’ worth it.”

If you’d like to try this #1 gluten-free beer for yourself Departed Soles Brewing Company is at 150 Bay St. #2a in Jersey City. More info here.

