Rad! ‘90s themed pizza joint is officially open in New Jersey

Attention NJ ‘90s kids, you’re going to want to check out PaciDough’s Pizza Joint.

What started as a pop up pizza service specializing in naturally leavened and sourdough pizzas now officially has opened a brick and mortar store in Toms River.

Oh snap!

Some of the ‘90s themed appetizers include: Reptar’s rice balls, Tool Time tenders, Fell in Love With the Girl at the Mozz Show mozzarella sticks, and Show Me the Honey chicken tenders, among many others.

PaciDough's Pizza Joint is worth checking out for the creativity on their menu alone, it’s da bomb. The “Jurassic Parm” sub or “Mom’s Spaghetti?” I’m sold.

As for the pizza? Colors of the world, ‘slice’ up your life with some of these pies.

The Booyah! Buffalo, our sourdough pizza crust topped with homemade buffalo chicken, house made ranch, and scallions.

Or the appropriately named “Fun Guy,” made with onion, mushroom, ricotta, straciatella, scallions, and a hint of truffle oil.

(Get it? Fun Guy = Fungi. I’ll pause for laughter)

‘Nuthin but a French Onion’ cheesesteak pizza

Who says you can’t have pizza for breakfast? Certainly not PaciDough! They serve bacon, egg, and cheese on their pizza crust.

Can you imagine telling your childhood self that one day you’d be able to combine a peanut butter and fluff sandwich with a pizza?

Behold, the Fluffernutter: peanut butter, marshmallows, and melted chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar and cocoa powder.

PaciDough’s Pizza Joint is located at 312 Atlantic City Blvd in Toms River, New Jersey. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can check out their full menu here, it’s all that and a bag of chips.

