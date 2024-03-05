Great pub in a small NJ town

Great food is never hard to come by in New Jersey. You can find it anywhere throughout the Garden State.

We have pubs all over the place here, and I've been lucky to find a ton in my area that I like.

One that I just recently found out about was O'Connor's American Bar and Grille in Eastampton, New Jersey.

They're located at 1383 Monmouth Road. A bit off the beaten path, they're about a mile off Route 206. Not too far from another good pub, John and Molly's.

What set O'Connor's apart from the rest, at least for me, was the fact that they have 36 beers on tap.

You can check the full beer list here.

Canva Canva loading...

Any time a place has a substantial amount of beers on tap you know it's going to be a good place to eat.

For an appetizer, I got potato and cheese pierogis. I'll always prefer homemade pierogis over anything you can get out somewhere, but I have to admit these were pretty good.

As for food, I got the Jersey Burger. It's a staple at a lot of Jersey restaurants but I hadn't had one in quite some time. Theirs come with pork roll and a sunny-side-up egg. It was delicious and their fries were great as well.

If you want to check out the full menu for food click here.

They've also got a takeout menu you can find here.

Next time you're in the area seek this place out. The weather is warming up and they have outdoor seating as well. It'll make for a great night out with good food and good beer.

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.