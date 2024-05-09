NJ diner makes OpenTable’s top 100 brunch spots in the U.S.

🍽 OpenTable has a list of the top brunch spots in the U.S. for 2024

🍽 Only one New Jersey spot made the list

With events like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduations upon us, it’s time to celebrate, and what better way than with brunch, right?

OpenTable scanned diner metrics and over 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the restaurants where people rave about brunch to come up with their annual Top 100 Brunch Restaurants list for 2024.

New Jersey made the list with only one location. But its neighbors, New York and Pennsylvania scored seven and four slots on the list, respectively.

California had the most brunch spots that made OpenTable’s list.

New York

American Bounty at The Culinary Institute of America – Hyde Park, N.Y.

"With a focus on the seasons and products of the Hudson Valley, contemporary and traditional regional dishes are brought to life in an honest and flavorful way by CIA students under the instruction of world-class faculty at the American Bounty Restaurant. Rounded out with a top-tier American wine list and comfortable warm service, this casually elegant restaurant sets the stage for an unparalleled dining experience in New York’s Hudson Valley,” according to OpenTable

“Sophistication on the Seventh Floor of Bergdorf Goodman with afternoon into evening Central Park views. BG is a modern interpretation of the aristocratic social salon. Like a Park Avenue residence from the age of cosmopolitan glamour. Well-appointed and bright, the drawing room atmosphere is an intimate conversational setting for lunch, tea and early supper or cocktails. The light and sparkling menu is a modern take on classic New York fare,” OpenTable wrote.

Café Luxembourg – Manhattan

French comfort food and a Parisian vibe have been drawing A-list types here since 1983. Due to its popularity, punctuality is key.

“Cafe Luxembourg is offering reservations for indoor and outdoor dining. Walk-Ins are welcome. Our Outdoor Cafe is complete with rain-proof awnings, electric heaters and flexible plexiglass windows for your comfort. Due to demand, we are unable to hold your reservation past the time it has been booked. If you are not present at the time of your reservation, we will offer the table to waiting guests,” OpenTable reported.

“Located on the rolling hills of Northport, Long Island's Gold Coast, Del Vino Vineyards is family owned & operated. Enjoy fine wine paired with an unforgettable culinary experience. Reservations are encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome at our tasting room bar,” according to OpenTable.

Little Owl – Manhattan

“Little Owl offers bold-flavored Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine with friendly and professional service. Currently, we offer both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor reservations for parties of up to 6 guests, against the backdrop of our treasured and storied West Village. We're a corner gem with a big pork chop and an even bigger heart—your home away from home since 2006,” OpenTable reported.

The Bocuse Restaurant at The Culinary Institute of America – Hyde Park, N.Y.

“Sleek and strikingly contemporary, The Bocuse Restaurant is named for the most famous chef in France, Paul Bocuse. Here, CIA students re-imagine the execution of classic French cuisine through the lens of ultra-modern cooking techniques under the instruction of world-class faculty. Enjoy casual yet sophisticated service alongside an exceptional French wine list and innovative cocktail program during your unique and exciting dining experience,” according to OpenTable.

The Odeon – New York, N.Y.

A sister restaurant of Café Luxembourg, The Odeon is also a very popular New York City brunch spot that requires punctuality.

Pennsylvania

The top four brunch spots that made the list in Pennsylvania, according to OpenTable, are all located in Philadelphia.

“Stephen Starr's stylish addition to Rittenhouse Square pays tribute to French cafe culture, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, ideal for a quick bite or a leisurely meal. Parc recalls the chic brasseries of Paris, serving classic French fare in a charming space. Red leather banquettes topped with frosted glass provide a sense of intimacy. Details such as well-worn wooden chairs, vintage framed paintings and photos and antique brass fixtures transport guests across the Atlantic. French doors spill onto a sidewalk terrace covered by a dark red awning perfect for dining "en plein air,” OpenTable wrote.

“Philadelphia's SkyHigh restaurant presents a chic and comfortable dining experience specializing in approachable Jean-Georges cuisine. Experience panoramic views and world-class service,” according to OpenTable.

“Behind the wrought iron gate, past the herbaceous patio and through the atrium is Talula's Garden, the warm and elegant Washington Square eatery from Aimee Olexy and Starr Restaurants. The modern menu, prepared with carefully sourced ingredients and a light European touch, changes with the seasons. The artful cuisine, hospitable staff, sustainable spirits, and a focus on cheese make the dining experience here incredibly memorable,” OpenTable wrote.

“The restaurant is a spirited and carefree neighborhood café celebrating everyday American cuisine. The menu is crafted around what’s truly seasonal and local, while the beverage program reflects the best of the region. This creative energy is matched by a front-of-house service staff passionate about providing homey hospitality morning, noon and night,” OpenTable reported.

New Jersey

It’s no secret that New Jersey is “the diner capital of the world,” with the most diners than any other state in the U.S., as well. The Garden State boasts over 500 diners as of August 2023, according to Explore.

So, it might be a bit surprising to learn that only one diner made OpenTable’s top 100 brunch spots in the country for 2024.

Which diner earned this honor?

Tops Diner – East Newark

Located at 500 Passaic Ave. in East Newark, Tops Diner features classic American diner eats, baked goods, and cocktails.

“Ever since Tops Diner was established in 1942, our focus has always been to serve what our customers want, exactly when and how they want it. As the American dining culture shifts, we recognize we must strive to recreate the 1920’s renaissance that birthed the diner as we know it today, all the while preserving the historical and cultural identity that made Tops Diner the model all others hope to emulate,” OpenTable wrote.

“By constantly evolving, we ensure our ability to provide a diverse menu of high quality options with the speed of service we’ve all become accustomed to, providing the uniquely satisfying experience synonymous with the Tops Diner name. Our hope is that we can grow as our clients do, and continue to serve both our Newark family, and our community at large,” according to the Tops Diner website.”

From classic breakfast items like Eggs Benedict, breakfast tacos, Monte Cristo, pancakes, Belgian waffles, and Latin steak and eggs to lunch specials like seafood, steaks, chops, chicken, disco fries, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and everything in between, Tops Diner has it all to make brunch very special.

Enjoy morning libations, hot and cold drinks, milkshakes, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and so much more.

To see what the top brunch spots are in each state according to OpenTable, visit here.

Happy Brunching!

