NJ BBQ spot named one of the best in America

Although we use Memorial Day Weekend as the unofficial start of summer, which means BBQ season, we can easily start grilling early the way the weather has been swaying in New Jersey lately.

A lot of people take their BBQ-ing very seriously. One of our interns at the station is known as “the grill master” at his college. I had so many questions for him as I am not a griller and he had more than just simple answers for me.

BBQ is all about the meat; if you don’t cook it right, your guests or the chef will not enjoy it.

Thankfully, my husband is the go-to griller in my house, but with young kids running around (every single day), sometimes we want to go out and enjoy ourselves, and with it being BBQ season, what places can we go around the state to find the best?

Luckily, Foodandwine.com released a list of the best BBQ restaurants in America and although we’ll have to road trip to the New Jersey location, by the looks of it, it’ll be worth it.

Speaking of road trips, I know many people who will get in their car for good food.

Food and Wine named these places around New Jersey the best in their states. See if they sound worth it to you:

Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, CT

Russell’s Quality Foods in Wilmington, DE

Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn, NY

Mike’s BBQ in Philadelphia, PA

Now if you’re looking for some great BBQ in New Jersey, you’ll want to head south to Hammonton and give Henri’s Hotts Barbeque a try.

Food and Wine says the ribs are the way to go.

And because everyone knows New Jersey has some of the best food in the country, the website named two more BBQ places to add to your list.

Head to Shamong to try Kingfish Barbecue

And to the Trenton Farmer’s Market where The Hambone Opera is cooking up some great ribs, no sauce needed.

