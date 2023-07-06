Top BBQ rib joints in NJ to go to this summer
It's summertime in New Jersey and if you're like me, you're thinking about the next great meal. One of my favorite things to eat is great barbecue.
The sign of a good BBQ restaurant is how well they do their ribs! You want them sweet, but not too sweet, hot, but not too hot, and falling off the bone as you take that first delicious bite.
There are some great ones across the Garden State and I can tell you firsthand for many just how good the barbecue is.
Out of the five listed from our listeners, I've been to Eds in Matawan and 1911 in Trenton and can tell you they are absolutely outstanding.
Check them all out and send us a review on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know what you think!
Mutiny BBQ in Asbury Park, Monmouth County
Fink's BBQ in Dumont, Bergen County
Big Ed's BBQ in Matawan, Monmouth County
Boss Hog BBQ in South Plainfield, Middlesex County
1911 Smokehouse in Trenton, Mercer County
The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom