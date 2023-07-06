Top BBQ rib joints in NJ to go to this summer

It's summertime in New Jersey and if you're like me, you're thinking about the next great meal. One of my favorite things to eat is great barbecue.

The sign of a good BBQ restaurant is how well they do their ribs! You want them sweet, but not too sweet, hot, but not too hot, and falling off the bone as you take that first delicious bite.

There are some great ones across the Garden State and I can tell you firsthand for many just how good the barbecue is.

Out of the five listed from our listeners, I've been to Eds in Matawan and 1911 in Trenton and can tell you they are absolutely outstanding.

Mutiny BBQ in Asbury Park, Monmouth County

Fink's BBQ in Dumont, Bergen County

Big Ed's BBQ in Matawan, Monmouth County

Boss Hog BBQ in South Plainfield, Middlesex County

1911 Smokehouse in Trenton, Mercer County

