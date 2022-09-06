Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention

It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work.

Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't always time to sit down, relax and enjoy a real meal. But you have to make time. And if you don't have time to prepare your own food, then take some of our tips from listeners about where to get the best meals around the Garden State.

My friend Chef Mike, who owns Chef Mike ABG in Seaside Park, on the beach at the entrance to Island Beach State Park, throws a "thank you" party for his staff every year.

Given that Chef Mike runs one of the best restaurants in Jersey, I was excited to find out who would be good enough to cater his event.

The food at the Labor Day annual event did not disappoint and actually exceeded expectations. From the seafood to the BBQ, especially the pork belly and the guanciale, Doug and his team from Jersey Shore BBQ performed at the highest level.

So I asked the listeners where the best BBQ in Jersey is. My two picks are Jersey Shore and 1911 BBQ in Trenton.

Here are a few others:

King Fish BBQ in Shamong (Jerry in Cherry Hill)

Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant (Owner Doug/Chef Mike's ABG)

Eat Clean Bro's BBQ service will bring a smoker to your house (Bob on the Parkway)

1911 BBQ in Trenton (Reggie and Maurice)

Fire and Flavor in Metuchen (Brian in Metuchen)

