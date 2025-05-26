So this was an interesting topic to bring up. At a summer party, which would you prefer - a burger, or a hot dog?

I brought this up as one of my morning brain teasers during my Sunday morning show recently. Not surprisingly, you were very passionate about this topic.

Before I tell you which New Jerseyans chose, let me first dive into the national results. What do we prefer at a summer party across the nation? A hot dog, or a burger?

Across the U.S.

Nationally, we prefer the burger more than the hot dog. About 25% more to be exact, which I wasn't surprised to see.

I myself prefer a burger over a hot dog. And yes, that includes those veggie burgers. Argue all you want about it, but I find them quite tasty. And no, I'm not a vegetarian. But when it comes to good food, I'm all about it.

Same goes for those meatless hot dogs. As long as it tastes good, it really doesn't matter to me.

Anyway, so that's the national results. Overall, the burger edged out the hot dog as the preferred food at a summer party.

With that said, I asked my New Jersey audience which one they' prefer. And I have to tell you, one completely blew away the other.

Summer vibes party get together picnic Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What New Jerseyans Think

According to you, the hot dog is preferred over the burger. I kind of expected this to be the case. But, I didn't think the margin would be so great.

From all the callers and app chat responses I received, the hot dog beat out the burger by about 80%. Yes, 80! That's quite a large percentage when you really think about it.

Now, including meatless options, which do you prefer? Between the two, which is your go-to... the burger, or the hot dog?

