Best thing to cook this weekend to celebrate America
It's Tuesday and I'm already thinking about the weekend.
When someone mentions the Fourth of July, many people think of fireworks and travel. I think of food.
The question is centered on what meat I'll be cooking and serving over the weekend.
My thought is that I'm going with my go-to "feed a crowd" meat: pulled pork.
I've made it a million times and it offers several things that set this meal apart from almost anything on a summer weekend.
First of all, I cook it in a slow cooker on the counter so there is no heat coming from the oven to fight with the AC.
Second, it's contained in one pot, so no need to stand over a hot grill while the rest of the party is sitting back enjoying a beer.
Third, it's essentially self-serve, with guests taking whatever portion they like to plate and enjoy.
Fourth, GREAT leftovers. From fried pork and eggs, to pulled pork nachos to perfect pasta this is one of the most delicious and versatile dinners you can serve and serve again!
Here are some other ideas for you this weekend if pulled pork is not your thing:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
