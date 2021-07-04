The Ultimate July 4th BBQ Menu From Start to Finish

July Fourth weekend commemorates a special time in American history when the Declaration of Independence was signed and adopted--making us officially free from Great Britain.Now that we are coming back from the pandemic we can get back to watching fireworks, attend patriotic parades and of course eat! To help you get ready for your July Fourth party I've created a whole menu with mouth-watering recipes, from my cookbook, I know you will enjoy. From starters to dessert, you've got plenty of options to choose from. Enjoy and Happy Independence Day!

Starters

Classic Potato Salad

Butter Grilled Corn

Grilled London Broil

Shrimp Kabobs

Bourbon Hot Dogs

1 Cup of Bourbon

1 12-Ounce Bottle of Heinz Chili Sauce

1 Cup of brown sugar

3 Packs of Best Hot Dogs, cut into 1/3 bite-sized pieces

Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 Pounds of chicken tenders or thin chicken cutlets

1/2 Cup of Frank's Red Hot sauce

8 Ounces of cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 Bottle of ranch dressing

1/2 Small bottle of blue cheese

1 Cup of extra sharp shredded cheddar cheese

Mains

Cherry Chicken

Pulled Pork

Drinks

White Peach Sangria

Grapefruit Margarita

Dessert

Jersey Fresh Blueberry Sour Cream Cake

Combine in a large bowl:

1 1/2 Cup of flour

1/2 Cup of sugar

1 Stick of softened margarine

1 1/2 Teaspoon of baking power

1 egg

1 Teaspoon of vanilla

Combine and pour over blueberries

2 Cups of sour cream

2 Egg yolks

1/2 Cup of sugar

1 Teaspoon of vanilla

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until edges are lightly brown.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.