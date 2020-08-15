Big Joe’s White Peach Sangria

One of my favorite drinks of the summer is Sangria. It’s refreshing and goes down easily, especially on a hot summer day. Sometimes too easily.

There are lots of recipes out there but sometimes I like making it with just peaches as the fruit component. It's so refreshing and you can get incredible Jersey Fresh peaches this time of year that make this sangria extra special.

The Grand Marnier adds an orange character to complement the peaches and the brandy adds a nice depth to the drink which I think balances the freshness. Enjoy the summer, sit back and enjoy a great pitcher of one of my summer favorites.

You'll need:

2 (750-ml) bottles white wine, chilled

1 cup brandy

1/2 cup of Grand Marnier

1/2 cup peach liqueur

1/4 cup of silver tequila

2 white peaches, sliced

1/2 cup of white peach puree

2 cans of ginger ale

How to put it together:

I like to make the peach puree in a blender but you could also buy fresh peach juice or puree in the store. To make at home simply peel the skin, remove the pit and blend until really smooth. Add the peach puree to a large pitcher.

Slice the other two peaches into slices and add to the pitcher. Now add everything else, the brandy, Grand Marnier, tequila, liqueur and wine. Stir gently with a wooden or plastic spoon, don’t use a metal spoon.

Chill for at least an hour, add a splash of ginger ale to each glass before serving. Enjoy.