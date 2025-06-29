Well, this was a rather fun show to do. It was all about the 4th of July holiday and the fireworks we'll be shooting up into the air over the holiday weekend.

That was the theme of my coffee brain teasers for my June 29, 2025, Sunday morning show. I do them for fun and try to keep them as simple as possible, and I will always invite you to play along.

ALSO READ: Simple grilling mistakes that send many in NJ to the ER every year

However, sometimes we all learn something new together. For me, I learn what you're thinking when it comes to our trivia questions, and I hope you get to have fun learning something new yourself.

So when I was trying to figure out what kind of teasers to do for the pre-4th of July show, I thought, why not fireworks? More specifically, the colors.

I was curious to see if there were certain colors of fireworks that were more common than others. And yes, I learned something new researching this.

Fireworks over Bradley Beach Fireworks over Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

Most common

According to multiple sources, the most common color for fireworks is white. More specifically, incandescent white, much like the same shade of white in a common household lamp.

The reason for this is actually pretty straightforward. Not only does white cover the entire color spectrum, but it's also very hot when it comes to combustion and isn't as complex as other colors. Makes perfect sense.

Fireworks in South Brunswick Fireworks in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police) loading...

Least common

As for the least common color? Well, that would be blue. And I'll be honest, I was very surprised by this. But when you really think about it, blue really isn't very common in most fireworks displays, and here's why.

Apparently, the chemicals and combustion associated with creating the blue color are more difficult than any other color. Just remember that the next time you see a blue explosion in the air.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/29/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.