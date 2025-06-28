They're often overlooked errors that may seem obvious on the surface. Unfortunately, a lot of people forget these basic rules when it comes to grilling, which can help prevent a visit to the hospital.

Especially during the summer months when so many of us are firing up that grill for plenty of burgers, hot dogs, grilled corn, and so much more. It's great to have gatherings and serve up some fresh, hot food off the grill.

And if you don't want to end up with a serious injury (yes, it happens more than you might realize), please keep these tips in mind every time you fire up that grill.

Be careful this summer

It's unfortunate how many people end up in the hospital over simple grilling mistakes. All we want to do is have a fun time and cook up some good food.

And we're no exception here in New Jersey. Unfortunately, it's so easy to overlook what seems like common sense on the surface.

So remember the next time you're grilling to be aware of this. These tips, although simple, are statistically overlooked and can land you in the hospital.

Remember these tips

Lighting the grill - Make sure the lid is open to avoid a potential fireball

Forgetting to close up the propane - Can cause a gas buildup

Placement of the grill - Making sure nothing's nearby that can catch fire

Cleaning the grill with a metal brush - metal bits could get stuck on the grates, and thus, into the food you consume

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.