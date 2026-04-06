It definitely feels like more people from New Jersey are traveling lately. Flights are packed. Newark is busy all the time. Everyone you talk to either just got back or is about to go somewhere.

And it’s not just a feeling. According to a report on NJBIZ, millions of travelers passed through the region’s airports over the holidays, with Newark handling a huge share of that traffic.

Yet flying and traveling is more expensive than ever. So how are we doing it?

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There was a breakdown on FinanceBuzz about how people are managing to travel more without completely blowing their budgets. According to the piece it’s not one big trick. It’s a few small things that actually make a difference.

One is being flexible with your dates. Midweek flights are usually cheaper, and even shifting a trip by a day or two can change the price more than you’d think.

Another is using points and rewards instead of letting them sit there. It sounds obvious, but a lot of people have credit card points they forget about, and that can cover flights or hotels pretty easily if you use them right.

Booking timing also matters more than people realize. Waiting too long usually costs you, but booking too early doesn’t always help either. There’s kind of a window where prices are better.

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And then of course, don’t sleep on destination flexibility. Instead of picking one place and forcing it, people are looking at where flights are cheaper and going from there.

Which honestly makes so much sense right now. Because people aren’t traveling less. They’re just trying to be smarter about it.

And if Newark Airport is any indication… a lot of people in New Jersey are already doing exactly that.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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