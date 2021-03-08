Dennis’ easy, delicious Braciole recipe

If you live in New Jersey, then you've probably heard the word 'braciole'. If you're from an Italian family you've probably had it a few times or a million. It's a little labor intensive, but not that hard to do and the payoff is worth it.

It's basically very thin steak filled with spices and sometimes other meat, then rolled, sauteed and simmered in a tomato sauce until fall-apart tender. This may not be your grandmother's recipe, but it's sure to please the most discerning foodie's palate, no matter what your ethnic background. This makes a great Sunday midday meal, but with only about 45-minute prep time and an hour to simmer, you could do this on a week night as well.

Dennis' easy braciole recipe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.