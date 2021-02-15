We grew up eating escarole soup every winter. My grandmother made it. My mother made it. It's one of my favorite soups. A few years back we started hearing about something called "Italian Wedding Soup". I've been to dozens of Italian weddings and never, NEVER saw it served there. So it was a bit of "lost in translation" description once it made its appearance here in America.

It's a traditional Southern Italian soup that was called "minestra maritata", which means "married soup", a reference to the various ingredients married together in the soup. My mother altered my grandmother's recipe and I altered hers to make it easy for the modern-day cook. Still delicious but less hours in the kitchen.

Italian Wedding Soup made easy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.