A Jersey-style simple summer salad recipe

If you want to take advantage of the fresh Jersey tomatoes and cucumbers at farm stands now, try this delicious summertime favorite of mine. You can call it a Mediterranean Salad or Greek salad, but it's a mix of all the good things we have available her in New Jersey right now.

If you've ever seen those stubby little cucumbers at the farm market, that look like pickles that haven't been pickled yet, grab 'em. They're Kirby cucumbers and they are delicious. And of course our Jersey tomatoes this time of year, make any salad amazing.

Try this.

A simple summer salad - Jersey style!

For protein, you can add some grilled chicken or boiled or grilled shrimp. And of course, if you want to add more body, you can toss in 2 cups of your favorite bite size pasta. I prefer it as is, for a more fresh garden taste.

It is sure to be a big hit at your next summer meal!

