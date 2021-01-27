How to make Judi’s sweet potato burgers

Obsessed with sweet potatoes just as much as I am? You need this recipe. Sweet potato burgers have become a fan favorite in my household for dinner and will become your favorite too.

Here’s what you’ll need (This can serve up 5-6):

3 sweet potatoes

1 can chickpeas

3/4 cup of quinoa

1/2 onion

1 pepper (red, yellow or orange is fine)

1 egg

The first thing you have to do is prep the batter for the burgers. Cook 1/4 cup of dry quinoa (this makes about 3/4 cups) and while that’s cooking you want to poke your sweet potatoes using a fork, cover and microwave for 10-12 minutes.

Next, dice up your pepper and onion and grind up your chickpeas to your desired consistency (I like mine very smooth). Once your sweet potatoes are ready, combine with the rest or the ingredients until well combined. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge until ready to cook.

All that is left to do now is cook! Take your sweet potato mixture out of the fridge and mold handfuls into burger shaped patties. You can pan fry them, however, the air fryer has given me the best results. Place your burgers patties in the air fryer at 300 degrees for about 35-40 min, flipping them halfway.

Once the patties are done to your liking, assemble them any way you’d like! I love placing them on Dave's Killer Bread or a lettuce wrap with avocado, lettuce and honey mustard.

