Big Joe’s Pepperoni Pizza Dip recipe

Eva from Jamesburg sent me this interesting dip that incorporates all the good tastes of pizza. It's a quick and easy dip that's great for your weekend parties or perfect for serving during some exciting playoff games.

Eva says serve this tasty dip with vegetables and chips. I also recommend serving bagel chips or those toast rounds with this dish. Thanks Eva!

Ingredients:

1 8oz. pkg. cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon red pepper

1/2 cup pepperoni, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (2oz.)

1/2 cup tomato sauce

Parmesan cheese

How to put it together:

In small bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, oregano, garlic powder and red pepper. Spread evenly in a 9 or 10 inch pie pan or quiche dish. Spread tomato sauce on top of cream cheese mixture and top with pepperoni, onion, green peppers.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Then top with mozzarella and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Continue baking for 5 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before serving with cut up vegetables or chips.

Feeds 2 or 3 teenagers or several adults!