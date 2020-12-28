Judi’s easy apricot fish recipe with almond crust

You guys know that I don’t like to eat too many carbs and and I also like to include lean protein in just about every one of my meals. That’s why my usual weekday dinners consist of some kind of lean beef, or chicken or fish. But the truth is, I am a fish freak. I’m constantly making up new ways to serve it.

I love salmon, almost any kind of white fish whether it’s flounder, tilapia, cod, halibut, or Seabass. And what’s amazing is that all my kids love it too. In fact, this is a recipe that I made for them often when they were growing up and it’s what made my kids actually like fish. You can conceivably make it with any kind of white fish and you could also cook it either in the oven or on the barbecue. I’ll be honest though I am not a fan of fish on the barbecue grill because no matter what method I try, I’ve always found it to stick and be dry. So whether you’re a fish cooking novice or an accomplished chef I think you’ll find that this apricot almond fish will please so many palates. Enjoy!

For sauce:

1/2 cup apricot jam or preserves

One 2-inch lemon peel

4 teaspoons whole-grain mustard (or Dijon if you prefer)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

For fish:

1 tablespoon unsalted almond butter

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

2-3 6-ounce fish fillets (or about a pound of fish.. any firm white fish will do. I used cod here)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 tsp Paprika

For topping:

3/4 cup sliced, almonds

