Judi’s quick and easy homemade ahi tuna poke bowl

I’m a fish fan. If you’ve seen any of the recipes I have posted on NJ 101.5.com, you will know that I have a love of all fresh fish. But especially tuna—grilled, seared, rare or raw. I’m in love. I have always wanted to make an Ahi tuna poke bowl at home but I never knew where to purchase raw tuna that was safe for consumption. While shopping at Trader Joe’s a few weeks ago, I discovered their Sesame Crusted Hardwood Smoked Tuna, which is easy to cook with, and also safe to eat raw. So here’s what you need for a two serving poke bowl:

1 Pack of Trader Joe's Ahi Tuna (Any raw tuna that’s safe to eat is fine)

½ Head of broccoli

½ Cup of edamame

½ Cup of corn

¼ Cup shredded carrot

¼ Cup chopped cucumber

2 Cups of cauliflower rice

1 Head of lettuce

1 Tbsp of soy sauce (or coconut aminos, if you prefer)

1 Tbsp of spicy mayo

Sprinkle of sesame seeds

If you want everything in your bowl to be chilled, I recommend cooking your ingredients earlier in the day. I first cooked my broccoli in the air fryer with a little bit of sweet chili sauce for around 6 minutes for a little bit of char, and my cauli rice in a pan. I placed them in the fridge until the bowl was ready to be constructed so that they were cool. I did the same with the corn and edamame.

When ready to construct your bowl, take your lettuce and chop it very finely and place into your bowl. Then you’ll want to cut your carrots very thinly into long strips, and cube your cucumber into small pieces. Once all of your toppings are ready, it’s time to get the tuna ready. Chop the tuna into cube-like pieces and place into a mixing bowl. Add your coconut aminos or soy sauce, and spicy mayo and stir until well combined.

Now the only thing left to do is build your bowl! You can get as creative as you want here, depending on how photogenic you want your bowl to be. I enjoy topping mine with sesame seeds, teriyaki and sweet chili sauce for the perfect pair of flavoring. Enjoy!

