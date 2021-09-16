Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail. We thought everybody's mom did that. It wasn't until we moved to the suburbs did we realize how special and delicious it was.

It was simple and easy to make.

Of course back then, she made her own dough. That was the hard part. Now with so many supermarkets selling frozen dough in the pizza section of the frozen foods isle, and any pizza place willing to sell you their fresh dough, it's a breeze.

Recently at work we've been ordering a "Brooklyn Pie" from a local pizza place. Unlike my mom's pie, they use fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and really good tomatoes, not a sauce. It is so good; I had to try and copy it.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail.

You can bake the pizza for 15 minutes and throw the mozzarella on for the last five or just go all in at once if you don't mind your cheese a little browned.

You can buy a pizza stone, but don't. Too much trouble. You can get a pizza screen, which I think works great. But really all you need is the cookie sheet you probably already have in your kitchen.

Simple, fresh, good ingredients and a few minutes of your time and you'll have one of the best pizzas you've ever tasted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.