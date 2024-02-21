🔺 Santillo’s Pizza ravaged by fire

ELIZABETH — Just over one month ago, fire ravaged the iconic Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Union County.

When the flames were extinguished, the landmark business — rooted in NJ since 1918 — still had its largest-in-the-state brick pizza oven, standing literally like a phoenix emerging from ashes.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

Owner, Al Santillo Jr. has been keeping longtime patrons in the loop about the rebuild along Broad Street, with social media posts and a special Facebook group for helpers.

“We’re still working on the demolition, taking out all the burnt wood — that’s what’s been going on for six weeks already, it was a pretty big fire,” Santillo said in an interview Wednesday with New Jersey 101.5.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

Oven still standing at Santillo's Pizza after fire

Santillo’s has been beloved by celebrity chef Tom Collichio and one-bite pizza guru, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy alike.

HOLLYWOOD STARS ORDER NJ PIZZA FOR THE SET

Portnoy — who first visited the spot in 2019 — has been a big help, Santillo said, spreading the word about the fire and helping support recovery efforts, including with financing.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

The solid brick oven is still standing, 20 feet long and about 14 feet wide — it’s the roof above that burned down and there are some cracks that need to be fixed.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

As for a timeline — Santillo told a supporter on Facebook “ your guess is as good as mine.”

This is the constant fear of having such a powerful oven, Santillo said — one that he was raised knowing about.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

Keep talking about Santillo's, owner says

Santillo said for now, he’s putting in Sundays at Coniglio’s Old Fashioned in Morristown.

He said the spot has some impressive brick oven pizzas — though they still don’t come close to his own in Elizabeth.

Santillo said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage's immediate response to the fire, was declaring “I want this little family business open as soon as possible.”

He said the mayor, as well as local trade workers, have all been as accommodating as possible to keep the rebuild as quick and smooth as possible at 639 S Broad Street in Elizabeth.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza Elizabeth (Google Maps)

Once Santilla’s Brick Oven Pizza is back up and running, he will still be limited by how long it takes to make each pie, fresh from scratch to order.

“You can’t mass produce quality,” he added.

Devoted customers, though, don’t mind waiting — it’s actually part of the experience.

“You go to Santillo’s to visit, AND you get a pizza, it’s like an Italian thing,” Santillo said, saying he is devoted to keeping alive the traditions and the heritage that he grew up with.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza update (via Al Santillo, Facebook)

“Long as I’m around, I’m not going to give up. This is not the most inexpensive way to do things, but it’s the best.”

As for what concerned members of the public can do while the rebuild happens?

“Keep talking about Santillo’s so we don’t get forgotten about, that’s all, just help spread the word.”



