NJ municipal judge removed from bench after wild party, porn convention

ELIZABETH — A municipal judge whose pattern of inappropriate behavior included getting drunk and raunchy at a work holiday party has been removed permanently from his office.

A state Supreme Court order was issued in September, regarding Richard Obuch, of Elizabeth, following a report by the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

Obuch had been suspended without pay as a municipal judge since July 8, days after a formal complaint was filed that outlined three distinct counts of improper conduct.

Obuch downed shots, got lewd with women at work party

Obuch attended the Union County Municipal Court Judges Association annual holiday party at a restaurant in Elizabeth on Dec. 14.

The event — open to judges and their court staff — featured food and an open bar.

Obuch allegedly was drunk within the first 45 minutes of his three-hour attendance, downing two old fashioneds, sangria, and five or more shots of tequila and vodka.

The judge then groped three women who worked for Rahway Municipal Court, making inappropriate or sexually suggestive remarks to them, the accusations say.

Some of the inappropriate behavior included kissing the women without their consent — as captured on camera, when Obuch crashed a photo booth session with them, the accusations say.

Several court employees also witnessed the judge dancing closely to one of the women, and when she abruptly left the dance floor, following her to the women's restroom — jamming his foot in the doorway, yelling "wait, wait, come on, let's take a shot,” according to the accusations.

Private law practice, repeated reference to judgeship

The second count that was grounds for dismissal involved Obuch’s private law practice website, which contained references to his judicial office.

On a "New Clients" page, he wrote, "I take a lot of pride in my work as an attorney, as well as being the municipal judge, and I really care about my clients."

Similarly a "My Practice" page had references to his position as a Municipal Court judge in Elizabeth.

On a referral network for small business owners, Alignable.com, Obuch’s account page referred to his judicial office, stating "I am a Municipal Court Judge in Elizabeth, NJ."

His personal Instagram, Facebook, and X accounts also had multiple and varied references to his judicial office.

Obuch admitted that his multiple and varied references to his position were attempts to use the power and prestige of his judicial office to advance his personal and economic interests.

Social media posts showed pics from adult convention

In the third and final count of the complaint, Obuch was charged with demeaning the judicial office and exhibiting poor judgment by publicly interacting with adult entertainment figures.

His X account showed Obuch commenting on porn stars' photos, responding to "explicit, vulgar, and sexual comments and questions."

One post the judge made was a photo on Nov. 14, 2023, hugging an adult film actress at an ''Exxxotica Convention" in Edison.

Obuch said he was acquainted with the actress through a subscription to her OnlyFans account and other exchanges with her.

“I exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges,” Obuch wrote in a signed affidavit that was part of his record, being thrown from judicial office.

“I acknowledge that the allegations of unethical judicial conduct cannot be successfully defended.”

