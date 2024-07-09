👨‍⚖️ Judge got drunk at municipal party with open bar, report finds

ELIZABETH — The state judicial conduct advisory committee has accused a municipal judge of inappropriately touching three women after getting drunk on hard liquor at an annual holiday party.

Richard Obuch, private attorney and a municipal judge in Elizabeth since 2002, was asked to leave the Dec. 14, 2023 party for his embarrassing behavior, according to a complaint filed last week.

The complaint also said that Obuch posted pictures with porn stars and made comments about women's bodies on his social media pages; he failed to remove the posts even after the advisory committee told him to do so.

He "demeaned the judicial office, demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary, and an inability to conform his conduct to the high standards of conduct expected of judges, and exhibited poor judgment," the complaint said.

Obuch could face a public reprimand, suspension, or even removal from the bench. The state Supreme Court will make the final decision.

Report finds inappropriate touching of female employees

According to the complaint, Obuch got drunk on tequila shots and old fashioned drinks at the holiday party hosted by the Union County Municipal Court Judge's Association.

He's accused of kissing, touching, and making sexually suggestive remarks to three women who worked for Rahway Municipal Court. At one point he went, uninvited, into a photo booth with the women.

Later, the judge went up to one of the women on the dance floor. The complaint said he was "dancing and gyrating" at her and she left to go to the bathroom.

Obuch followed her to the women's restroom and jammed his foot in the door to keep it open, the complaint said.

"Wait, wait, come on, let's take a shot," Obuch said, according to the complaint. He was asked to leave after waiting outside the women's restroom.

Social media posts showed pics from adult convention

According to the complaint, Obuch had several social media accounts using his full name and job on Facebook, X, and Instagram. It appears the accounts have been deleted.

Last November, Obuch posted a photo on X of him embracing a porn star at the "Exxxotica Convention" in Edison, the complaint said. He was also subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

Obuch used the account to interact with other accounts posting photos of nude women. He also made "explicit, vulgar, and sexual comments," the complaint said.

