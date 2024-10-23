⚫John Patrick suffered a medical episode while on duty

⚫Details about the episode were not disclosed by Union's police chief

⚫He was promoted posthumously to the rank of detective

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — A veteran police officer died several days after suffering a medical episode while on duty.

Peter Andreyev

Police Chief John Cook said that John Patrick died Monday. He will be promoted posthumously to the rank of detective. Cook did not disclose the nature of the medical issue.

"Detective Patrick leaves behind a wife and two young children and many caring family members, along with a void in the Springfield Police Department family that will remain. He will be sorely missed," Cook said in a written statement.

"We are just saddened by the loss of such a great guy. Our depest sympathies and condolences go out to his family and friend," NJ PBA president Peter Andreyev said in a statement.

He was recognized in 2022 with the township's honorable service and exceptional duty medals for his assistance to Millburn police in capturing two suspects.

Springfield Township (Union) police officer John Patrick receives the township's honorable service medal in 2022 Springfield Township (Union) police officer John Patrick receives the township's honorable service medal in 2022 (Springfield Township via YouTube) loading...

Cybercrime investigator

Patrick joined the department in 2007 after graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy. After a few years as a patrol officer, he became an investigator in 2018.

Patrick investigated cybercrime and fraud and worked with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit. He received additional training and became an instructor in ballistic shield, defensive tactics and field training.

He was also one of the newest members of Springfield's Alternative Responses To Reduce Instances Of Violence And Escalation team, which accompanies tactical teams to situations in which a civilian is suffering from a mental health or substance abuse issue.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

