NJ party boss, still in prison, gets $80K no-show school job

🔴 North Jersey Dem party boss gets teaching job from prison

🔴 He was convicted and is serving a prison sentence

🔴 NJ GOP boss pardoned by Trump finds life after conviction

HILLSIDE — Anthony Salters, this township's Democratic Party boss, just started serving time in federal prison.

So how is the powerbroker also teaching homebound students for Hillside Public Schools?

The district hired Salters for the newly created $80,000 position in April — just three months after he pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes, the New York Times first reported.

In August, Salters was sentenced to six months at Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix. He reported to the Burlington County prison on Oct. 1.

Anthony Salters speaks at Hillside High School 5/20/24 (Hillside Public Schools via Instagram) Anthony Salters speaks at Hillside High School 5/20/24 (Hillside Public Schools via Instagram) loading...

Salters got a second job with the district that same month as an advisor for a middle school club. The position pays $1,500.

Both jobs are expressly for the 2024-2025 school year. Salters will be in prison through March.

Raymond Hamlin, the lawyer for both Salters and the school board, said to the New York Times that there was nothing illegal about the hirings.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Hillside superintendent and business administrator for comment.

The average Hillside property tax bill is $9,863 and 43% of that goes to local schools, according to state data.

Hillside schools Board of Education (Google Maps) Hillside schools Board of Education (Google Maps) loading...

NJ GOP boss pardoned by Trump

It's not the first time a New Jersey politico has been convicted of a felony and landed on their feet.

George Gilmore was the Ocean County Republican Committee chairman for 23 years.

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

Then in 2019, he was convicted of federal tax crimes and sentenced to a year in prison. But he never served the sentence.

With just 11 hours left in his term, President Donald Trump pardoned Gilmore in 2020. Trump wrote in his commutation that the Republican powerbroker "made important civic contributions over his career in New Jersey."

With his freedom, Gilmore narrowly beat Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy to retake his position as head of the Ocean County GOP.

