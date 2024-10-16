🚸 NJ awards pre-K grants

TRENTON — Almost $20 million has been awarded to school districts in the state’s continued efforts to expand and create free, full-day preschool programs.

Districts that received money would open programs by this winter, according to Gov. Phil Murphy and state Department of Education Acting Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.

The latest funding was based on applications received last spring.

State-funded, high-quality preschool programs now exist in 293 New Jersey school districts – most of them created or expanded during Murphy’s time as governor.

That’s nearly half of the state's 590 operating public school districts. To be eligible for pre-k funding, districts must first offer full-day kindergarten.

Of 18 districts that received funding in this round — five were in Burlington County, including Evesham, which received the largest of any municipality at $3 million.

Another four districts awarded preschool funds were in Sussex County, where Vernon received $2.8 million.

Clark, Point Pleasant Borough and Upper Freehold Regional were also among the latest communities to receive pre-k funding from the state.

The preschool funding, which was earmarked in the state’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget, would make full-day pre-K available to more than 1,200 additional children.

A high-quality preschool is defined as a full-day program with a certificated teacher, an aide, a curriculum aligned with the state Preschool Teaching and Learning Standards — as well as small classes inclusive of young students with special needs, who have individualized education plans (IEPs).

