🔴 Car hits tractor-trailer on Route 1&9

🔴 Passengers dead, car's driver hospitalized

🔴 A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night

LINDEN — Two people are dead after the second overnight crash on Route 1&9 in just over a day.

The crash early Saturday morning involved a 2013 Infiniti sedan and a tractor-trailer, police said.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1&9 and S. Stiles Street in Linden.

An investigation at the scene found the Infiniti sedan was driving north on Route 1&9. As it entered the intersection, the sedan hit the tractor-trailer heading south that was making a left turn onto S. Stiles Street.

Police said they found one male passenger in the sedan dead at the scene. Another male passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan was also hospitalized for what police described as serious injuries.

Police said the truck driver was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or other details about the crash.

Motorcyclist killed less than 28 hours earlier

The crash early Saturday morning came just over a day after another fatal crash on Route 1&9 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist from Brooklyn was killed after his bike struck a Ford pickup truck, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

