Motorcyclist fatally hits pickup on Routes 1&9 in Linden
LINDEN — A motorcyclist fatally struck a pickup at the entrance to the Phillips 66 terminal late Thursday night.
Linden police said the driver of a BMW motorcycle heading south on the ramp from Route 278 hit a Ford F-150 pickup in the turnaround to head north around 11:30 p.m.
Routes 1&9 and the ramp from Route 278 are parallel as they merge.
Identity of drivers
Police said the motorcycle driver was a 19-year-old man from Brooklyn but did not disclose his identity. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Linden police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 908-474-8505.
It was the fifth fatal crash in Linden in 2024 and the second on Routes 1&9, according to State Police records.
