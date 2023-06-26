Hollywood stars order New Jersey pizza for the set

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in New Jersey, order New Jersey pizza! That’s what the stars of the film "Nonnas" did last week.

While filming in New Jersey, the cast and crew took a break for pizza from one of New Jersey’s best-known pizzerias, Santillo’s in Elizabeth.

In a Facebook post, Al Santillo wrote:

Delivering pizza to the movie set. All the stars are there. a movie called Nonna at the site of spirito's restaurant in Elizabeth. It's a romance comedy should be out between February and spring. Starring Vince Vaughn and Andrea d Mateo. And a lot of big names Stars!

The stars of the movie have been spotted all over New Jersey, eating, hanging out, and, of course, acting.

According to SILive.com, "Nonnas" is a film about a man who struggles to open what will become a well-known restaurant on Staten Island, staffed by grandma chefs. It’s based on a true story.

According to the city of Bayonne, where they have also been filming,

The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hanson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder) and stars Vince Vaughn (The Break-Up, Wedding Crashers, True Detective).

Vince Vaughn and Drea de Mateo at Santillos:

The grandma pie at Santillos:

They were filming at the closed Spiritos:

Look at this pizza and you’ll know why movie stars order it:

How about some fresh mutz?

There is no release date yet for "Nonnas."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

