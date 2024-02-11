Enraged NJ man runs over woman 3 times for minor fender bender

🔴 Elizabeth man convicted of attempted murder

ELIZABETH — A Union County jury has convicted a city man of attempted murder for running over a 23-year-old woman with his car three times after a minor crash.

Vincent Jean, 57, was convicted on Friday after a two-week trial.

He was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jean faces up to 25 years in state prison at his sentencing on April 12.

Shocking video shows road rage attempted killing

Jean and his 23-year-old victim were involved in a minor fender bender on the morning of April 12, 2022, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Jean began fleeing the scene in his Mitsubishi SUV near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The woman then got out of her car to take photos and Jean began turning his around.

A horrific video of the incident posted by Matzav.com (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO) shows Jean driving at the woman.

He blares his horn at her as she runs, screaming, across a front lawn to get away.

After hitting her once, Jean reverses and drives over her again. A man recording the incident screams out in horror and disgust.

Prosecutors said that Jean ran over her three times before fleeing the scene. He was later found sitting in his vehicle and arrested.

Victim in recovery after horrific road rage

The woman, identified in a GoFundMe as Morgan Scott, was a municipal employee for Elizabeth at the time of the incident. It raised around $130,000 for her recovery.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

"She sustained three fractured bones in her neck; a broken femur; a lacerated liver; broken ribs; fractured back, and road rash over her body," the fundraiser page said.

Update videos posted later that year showed her in physical therapy and able to walk.

Rammed into a motorcyclist on purpose

In 2007, Jean intentionally drove a Ford Ranger into a Honda motorcycle in a Costco parking lot while the rider was on the bike.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Two years later, Jean pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. He was allowed to enter a pretrial intervention program.

