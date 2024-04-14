Enraged NJ man who ran over woman 3 times gets max prison time

🔴 Judge hands down maximum sentence for Elizabeth man

ELIZABETH — A Union County man has been sentenced to more than two decades in state prison for trying to kill a woman with his car after a minor fender bender.

A Superior Court judge in Union County sentenced Vincent Jean, 57, of Elizabeth to 25 years in state prison on Friday, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Jean was convicted in January of first-degree attempted murder and other offenses for the April 12, 2022 road rage incident caught on camera.

Jean must serve at least 19.5 years before he is eligible for parole meaning he will be in his late 70s before he has a chance for release.

Disturbing road rage video

According to prosecutors, Jean and a 23-year-old woman were involved in a minor crash in Elizabeth near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road on April 12, 2022.

Jean tried to drive away before exchanging information with the woman. She got out of her vehicle and began taking photos of his car.

Suddenly, Jean began driving at the woman and she ran onto the front lawn of a nearby property to not get hit.

Video of the incident posted by Matzav.com (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO) shows that Jean then stopped, reversed, and drove at the woman again. He jumped the curb and ran the victim over three times.

Elizabeth police were called to the scene and found the woman on the front lawn with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jean was located later that day and arrested.

Victim suffered broken neck

The woman who Jean ran over was identified as Morgan Scott in a GoFundMe page raising money for her hospital stay and recovery. It raised over $130,000.

As a result of the road rage attack, Scott was left with three fractured bones in her neck, a broken femur, multiple broken ribs, a lacerated liver, and a fractured back, according to the GoFundMe page.

Scott posted video updates of her recovery and she was eventually able to walk again.

