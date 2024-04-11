📞 Ten-month investigation led to Newark man's arrest

LINDEN — A Newark man is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft for breaking into seven stores in Union County, according to police.

Teshawn Campbell, 36, stole $40,000 in merchandise from cell phone stores, Linden police said. Authorities did not disclose the locations of the stores.

His burglaries also caused $13,000 in damages to the burglarized businesses, police said.

A ten-month investigation found Campbell went to seven businesses in Linden between May and September of 2023, according to police. Detectives from the Roselle, Union, and Westfield police along with the Essex and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office aided in the investigation.

Campbell was charged on March 19 with six counts of third-degree burglary, theft, and weapons offenses, police said.

Linden police did not arrest Campbell; he was already in custody at Middlesex County jail for separate charges. Jail records show he was charged on Dec. 28, 2023, with three counts each of burglary and theft.

Campbell was also involved in an altercation with Linden police in 2013, NJ.com reported.

Police said Campbell tried to hit officers who were arresting him for riding a stolen motorcycle, according to the report. He reportedly punched one officer and then hit another in the head before he was taken into custody.

