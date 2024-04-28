Bon appétit! This NJ restaurant serves must-try fresh pasta dishes

New Jerseyans pride ourselves on our Italian food. Don’t tell New Yorkers but our pizza is superior.

That said, in my mind, there’s nothing better than a bowl of pasta. I legitimately used to eat tortellini for breakfast as a kid, cereal just wasn’t for me.

So when I learned that there was a new restaurant in Union, NJ that focused on pasta, I was in heaven.

@allassassina via Instagram @allassassina via Instagram loading...

The staff at All’ Assassina (or The Killer Pasta Project) pride themselves on their fresh, homemade pasta inspired by the amazing meals the owner had on a trip to Italy.

They partnered with an Italian chef who, according to their website,

creates fine fresh pasta with imported flour straight from Italy, the finest Semolina, filtered water and free -range eggs. Nothing more.

@allassassina via Instagram @allassassina via Instagram loading...

You get to customize your own meal (made right in front of you) by selecting pasta shape, fresh sauce, protein (if desired), and toppings.

If you don’t want to go through that process, they also have signature dish options ready for you.

@allassassina via Instagram @allassassina via Instagram loading...

We picked our favorite sauces, toppings, and cheeses and we designed a very simple and highly customizable menu that is user friendly and pretense free. Made with fresh ingredients, fresh sauce, fresh pasta and love.

And of course, there’s cheese.

@allassassina via Instagram @allassassina via Instagram loading...

All’ Assassina is located at 2705 Morris Ave in Union, NJ. They’re open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mangia!

@allassassina via Instagram @allassassina via Instagram loading...

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.