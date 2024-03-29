☑️ Linden police were notified of a shooting at Maximum Quality Foods around 6 a.m.

☑️ One person was injured

☑️ The warehouse is not near a residential area

LINDEN — One person was hospitalized after being shot multiple times at a warehouse Friday morning.

Shots were fired at the Maximum Quality Foods warhouse located at 3351 Tremley Point Road around 6 a.m., according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark and was in critical condition.

The suspect fled from the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. It may be the result of a worker dispute, according to Guenther.

Maximum Quality Foods describes itself as a family-owned paper and food distributor that has been in business for over 40 years. Their warehouse is located in an industrial park along the southbound New Jersey Turnpike.

Map shows location of Maximum Quality Foods in Linden Map shows location of Maximum Quality Foods in Linden (Canva) loading...

Violent week in New Jersey

It is the second shooting in New Jersey this week.

Newark police have not yet made an arrest in the shooting of two teens age 15 and 17 on the street outside West Side High School on South Orange Avenue. They were taken to University Hospital.

A third person was injured running away from the shooting scene, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant