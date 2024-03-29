One person shot multiple times at Linden, NJ warehouse
☑️ Linden police were notified of a shooting at Maximum Quality Foods around 6 a.m.
☑️ One person was injured
☑️ The warehouse is not near a residential area
LINDEN — One person was hospitalized after being shot multiple times at a warehouse Friday morning.
Shots were fired at the Maximum Quality Foods warhouse located at 3351 Tremley Point Road around 6 a.m., according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark and was in critical condition.
The suspect fled from the scene.
The shooting is under investigation. It may be the result of a worker dispute, according to Guenther.
Maximum Quality Foods describes itself as a family-owned paper and food distributor that has been in business for over 40 years. Their warehouse is located in an industrial park along the southbound New Jersey Turnpike.
Violent week in New Jersey
It is the second shooting in New Jersey this week.
Newark police have not yet made an arrest in the shooting of two teens age 15 and 17 on the street outside West Side High School on South Orange Avenue. They were taken to University Hospital.
A third person was injured running away from the shooting scene, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
