🚨The shooting happened outside the school at the end of the academic day

🚨Two teenage victims were hospitalized

🚨Police chased one suspect on foot while another took off in a car

NEWARK — Two teens were shot outside a high school at the end of the academic day.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said shots were fired as students were exiting West Side High School on South Orange Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Two teens aged 15 and 17 were taken to University Hospital.

The 15-year-old is in stable condition and the 17-year-old is in critical condition as of late Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a student, according to Fragé

Fragé did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Map shows West Side High School in Newark

Report: Multiple shots fired

RLS Metro Breaking News reported nearly a dozen shots were fired on the 12th Street side of the school. It is an area difficult for the school principal and security can't see.

Police chased one suspect on foot while another got away in a dark Audi, RLS reported.

