This mall was named New Jersey’s best

New Jersey is known for a lot of things, from diners to seaside resorts; another thing the state is known for is shopping malls.

North Jersey is the mall Mecca of the country with 28 malls within 25 square miles, with seven malls in Bergen County alone (and they’re not even open on Sundays!).

One mall, the Cherry Hill Mall, even helped influence a name change for the town!

Cherry Hill Mall bankruptcy protection (Google Maps) loading...

New Jersey boasts two of the first enclosed shopping malls in the United States - Bergen Mall (opened 1957) and Garden State Plaza (opened 1957).

New Jersey malls are also an economic force:

⚫ Retail power: New Jersey malls generate billions of dollars in annual revenue, contributing significantly to the state's economy.

⚫ Employment hub: Malls in New Jersey provide thousands of jobs across various sectors, from retail and sales to food service and security.

⚫ Tax revenue: Sales tax generated by malls is a crucial source of income for state and local governments.

With New Jersey’s rich history of malls countless malls to choose from, which one is the best? Realistically, they answer is different for each shopper, but Trip Advisor looked at visitors’ scores to determine that The Mills at Jersey Gardens is the state’s best mall.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is a large indoor outlet mall in Elizabeth. It has over 200 stores, including top brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and adidas. You can enjoy tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes, as well as entertainment options like a 20-screen AMC Theatres with IMAX.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future' Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.