Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in NJ this year — the complete list

Get ready for the Fourth of July!

Where are the fireworks in New Jersey this year? You've come to the right place to find out.

Here is a county-by-county and town-by-town listing of all the Independence Day fireworks shows in 2021.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Always check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

Some communities have postponed their annual Independence Day celebrations until September.

Fireworks in Atlantic County

Atlantic City fireworks 1

Date: Friday, June 25

Location: North Beach

AtlanticCityNorthBeach.com Website:

Atlantic City fireworks 2

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Borgata - Marina District

Gamboool.com Website:

Atlantic City fireworks 3

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Tropicana - Boardwalk/Beach

Gamboool.com Website:

Buena Vista fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 10 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 17)

Location: Michael Debbi Park

BuenaVistaNJ.com Website:

Hammonton fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 (Rain date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Hammonton Lake Park

TownOfHammonton.org Website:

Margate City fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 (Rain date: Monday, July 5)

Location: On the beach at Huntington Ave.

MargateHasMore.com Website:

Northfield fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 26

Location: Birch Grove Park - Bandstand

CityOfNorthfield.org Website:

Fireworks in Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

For Allendale residents and their guests only

Location: Crestwood Lake

HolidayObservers.org Website:

East Rutherford fireworks

Date: Saturday July 3 and Sunday, July 4

Location: MetLife Stadium (Meadowlands Fair)

Website: NJFair.com

Edgewater fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1 (Rain Date: Friday, July 2)

Location: Veteran's Field

Website: EdgewaterNJ.org

Fair Lawn fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1 (rain date: Tuesday, July 6)

Location: Memorial Park (Berdan Avenue and 1st Street)

fairlawn.org Website:

Paramus fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Gennarelli Sports Plex

paramus4thofjuly.com Website:

Ramsey fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Finch Park

ramseynj.com Website:

Ridgefield Park fireworks

Date: Monday, July 5 (Rain Date: Tuesday, July 6)

Location: Ridgefield High's Tiger Hollow Field

NewsTimes.com Website:

Fireworks in Burlington County

Evesham Township fireworks

*Parking available to Evesham Township Residents only*

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Savich Tract Fields

EventBrite.com Website:

Florence fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 10

Location: Florence Municipal Complex

florence-nj.gov Website:

Mount Holly fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Iron Works Park

Website: facebook.com

Fireworks in Camden County

Barrington fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Behind Woodland School

BarringtonBoro.com Website:

Camden fireworks

*Tickets may be required*

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Battleship New Jersey

battleshipnewjersey.org Website:

Camden fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Wiggins Park

camdencounty.com Website:

Collingswood fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 (Rain Date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Collingswood High School

Collingswood.com Website:

Haddon Township fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 (Rain Date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Haddon Township High School Football Stadium

HaddonTwp.com Website:

Fireworks in Cape May County

Avalon fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: 30th Street Beach

VisitAvalonNJ.com Website:

Cape May fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 (Rain Date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Congress Hall

capemay.com Website:

Cape May fireworks

* Reservations Required*

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Vintage BYOB

capemay.com Website:

Lower/North Cape May fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May (Between Lincoln Boulevard & Emerson Avenue)

townshipoflower.org Website:

Ocean City fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Music Pier

OCNJ.us Website:

Sea Isle City fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: 50th St. Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Stone Harbor Beachfront

Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Wildwood Boardwalk

WildwoodsNJ.com Website:

Fireworks in Cumberland County

No events yet scheduled.

Fireworks in Essex County

Bloomfield fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1 (Rain Date: Friday, July 2)

Location: Brookdale Park

EssexCountyParks.org Website:

Cedar Grove fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1 (Rain Date: Friday, July 2)

Location: Panther Park Field

cedargrovenj.org Website:

Millburn-Short Hills fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School

mshjuly4th.com Website:

Newark fireworks

Date: Wednesday, June 30

Location: Weequahic Park

essexcountyparks.org Website:

West Orange fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: West Orange High School

westorange.org Website:

Fireworks in Gloucester County

Washington Township fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Washington Township High School

twp.washington.nj.us Website:

Woodbury fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 (Rain Date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Woodbury High School Stadium & Francis Ave. Field

Facebook.com Website:

Westville fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 26

Location: River Drive

westville-nj.com Website:

Fireworks in Hudson County

Jersey City fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Montgomery St. at the Hudson River

JerseyCityNJ.gov Website:

Fireworks in Hunterdon County

No displays yet scheduled.



Fireworks in Mercer County

Hamilton fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 3)

Location: Veterans Park (Kuser Rd Entrance)

hamiltonnj.com Website:

Lawrenceville fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1

Location: Rider University

Website: LawrenceTWP.com

Trenton fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4

Location: Arm & Hammer Park

Website: milb.com

West Windsor fireworks

Date: Saturday , July 3, Sunday, July 4, and Saturday, July 10

Location: Mercer County Park

Website: leadrugs.org

Fireworks in Middlesex County

Cranbury fireworks

Date: Monday, July 5

Location: Village Park

Website: CranburyTownship.org

East Brunswick fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: East Brunswick Community Arts Center

EastBrunswick.org Website:

Highland Park fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1

Location: Donaldson Park

HPBoro.com Website:

Milltown fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Bradford Park

milltown4thofjuly.wordpress.com Website:

North Brunswick fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 and Saturday, July 10

Location: DeVry University

NBYSF.com Website:

Woodbridge fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Website: MyCentralJersey.com

Fireworks in Monmouth County

Aberdeen fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Veteran's Memorial Park

Patch.com Website:

Asbury Park fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

AsburyParkChamber.com Website:

Atlantic Highlands fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 3)

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

AHNJ.com Website:

Bradley Beach fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Bradley Beach Waterfront

RedBankPulse.com Website:

Freehold fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 10

Location: Michael J. Tighe Park

Patch.com Website:

Hazlet fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 (rain date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Veterans Park

HazletTWP.org Website:

Highlands fireworks

*Ticket purchase required*

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Connors Highlands Marina

SeaStreak.com Website:

Long Branch fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Oceanfront Promenade

Facebook.com Website:

Manasquan fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 3)

Location: Manasquan Beach

Manasquan-nj.gov Website:

Matawan fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2 (Rain Date: Friday, July 9)

Location: Lake Lefferts Lakefront Park

MatawanBorough.com Website:

Union Beach fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 (rain date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Beachfront

Website: ubnj.net

Fireworks in Morris County

Lake Hopatcong/Mt. Arlington fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 10)

Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

lhyc.com Website:

Parsippany fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4 - CONFIRMED

Location: Parsippany Hills High School

Patch.com Website:

Fireworks in Ocean County

Barnegat fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2 (Rain Date: Monday, July 5)

Location: Barnegat High School

TapInto.net Website:

Beachwood fireworks (presented by WOBM)

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Beach Front

Patch.com Website:

Brick fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1

Location: Windward Beach Park

BricktownOnline.com Website:

Date: Thursday, July 8

Location: Windward Beach Park

BricktownOnline.com Website:

Jackson fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari

SixFlags.com Website:

Date: Saturday, July 10

Location: Johnson Park

JacksonTWPNJ.net Website:

Lakewood fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4th

Location: FirstEnergy Park

milb.com Website:

Lavallette fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 11

Location: Centennial Gardens and Gazebo

Website: lavallette.org

Point Pleasant Beach fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 1

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

jenkinsons.com Website:

Date: Thursday, July 8

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

jenkinsons.com Website:

Seaside Heights fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

exit82.com Website:

Date: Wednesday, July 7

Location: Boardwalk

exit82.com Website:

Fireworks in Passaic County

Bloomingdale fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 26 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 27)

Location: Walter T. Bergen School

BloomingdaleNJ.net Website:

Little Falls fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Yogi Berra Stadium

NJJackals.com Website:

Fireworks in Salem County

Pilesgrove fireworks

*Reservations Required*

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: Four Seasons Family Campground

Website: FourSeasonsCamping.com

Fireworks in Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 6

Location: TD Bank Ballpark

somersetpatriots.com Website:

Franklin fireworks

Date: Friday, July 2

Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Website: TapInto.net

Hillsborough fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 26 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 27)

Location: Auten Road Intermediate School

Website: Hillsborough-nj.org

North Plainfield fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 10 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 11)

Location: West End School

Website: NorthPlainfield.org

Fireworks in Sussex County

Augusta fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

Sparta fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 4)

Location: Lake Mohawk Country Club

Website: Patch.com

Fireworks in Union County

Clark fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School

OurClark.com Website:

Summit fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: summitcommunityprograms.com

Fireworks in Warren County

Blairstown fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

BlairstownRotary.org Website:

Washington Borough fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 4

Location: Warren Hills Middle School

Facebook.com Website:

