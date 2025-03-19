NJ kicks off spring with model train and chocolate expos

Lots of excitement is returning to New Jersey, and it's doing it in ways most everyone can appreciate. And what perfect timing is there other than the very beginning of spring?

That's exactly what's happening at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. Not one, but two great shows happening at the same time.

The first one is all about trains and toys, while the other is all about chocolate. Think about it. Chocolate, toys, and model trains? Yes, please.

But in all seriousness, both of these expos have come to New Jersey in the past, and are thrilled to be returning for another year of great fun. Not only that, but you'll also have an opportunity to meet some pretty cool celebrities.

Model Train and toys NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show

The first of two events coming to the New Jersey Expo Center is the Greenberg Train and Toy Show. It's the biggest and the longest-running train show that hits the Garden State year after year.

According to their website, "The shows feature thousands of trains and collectible toys for sale, hundreds of merchandising tables, huge operating layouts, free modeling seminars, and more."

For anyone who's into model trains, this event is for you. The Greenberg Train and Model Show is happening on March 29 and March 30 at the NJ Expo Center in Edison. Both days are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can get more info on the show here.

But that's not the only show coming to the Expo Center that weekend. For those who have a sweet tooth, this one is perfect for you.

Chocolate yum Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The Chocolate Expo

On the same weekend as Greenburg's Great Train and Toy Show is another very sweet experience. Happening on the other side of the facility is The Chocolate Expo.

Tons of chocolate includes over 50 vendors complete with tastings, baked goods, craft beverages, and more. There's even a featured kids zone, making this a perfect weekend for the family.

And to make the expo even sweeter are the celebrity guests that'll be showing up to the expo.

Greg, Bobby, Cindy, and Eddie

According to the official Chocolate Expo Website, "The Brady's will be participating in a Panel Discussion each day at 10:30 a.m.," and "Eddie Munster will be participating in a Panel Discussion each day at 1:30 p m."

Also happening on March 29 and March 30 at the NJ Expo Center in Edison from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. More on The Chocolate Expo can be found here.

