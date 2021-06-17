The most wanted smoker in New Jersey

We all know smoking is bad for you. Unless of course the smoker is being used to make the best BarBQ. You make not know it but Newark has some of the best BarBQ in the country. Among the best throughout New Jersey would be Fat Jacks on the South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown. Unfortunately, he has had his smoker stolen.

We're talking $30,000 worth of smoker which makes some of the best ribs, brisket, and pulled pork anywhere. I know, I've tried it. Glen Gross the owner called me on New Jersey 101.5 to talk about the loss, his insurance, and his friends in the business who are helping out. In times of trouble, the barbeque community comes together.

"We got an estimate for a new one for 42k. The insurance company wants to settle already" In the meantime, Fat Jack's is relying on a little help from their friends

."Lumpy’s BBQ in Blackwood is my former business partner. He is letting me smoke our food in HIS smoker and Sweet Lucy's in Philadelphia has an extra smoker that we can use for a while".

Meanwhile, the search is on for the missing smoker which has been stolen for the second time in the past 5 years.

"Someone spotted the smoker on a flatbed in Pennsauken near the Pub" says Gross. "People can look out for anything odd or suspicious...it's not an easy thing to hide..lol"

And if they spot something, even if they THINK it's something", says Gross "say something!! Call the Monroe Twp police.

