The dream U.S. vacation spot you need to check out

This past weekend I went on a vacation for the first time in a long time. It was amazing to take a step back from work for a little while and take in some amazing scenery that we have in this country.

The town that I went to is phenomenal for skiing or snowboarding (which I went for) but you can also make this a destination place in the summer as well. The weather there is great year-round.

You'll be very high up in elevation so make sure you drink a TON of water. Otherwise, altitude sickness and headaches can stop you in your tracks.

Whether it be the gorgeous mountains, amazing ski terrain, or the beautiful lake, this is a destination spot.

So where exactly did I vacation to? Well, check that out below. The pictures will be breathtaking.

