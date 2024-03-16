The dream U.S. vacation spot you need to check out
This past weekend I went on a vacation for the first time in a long time. It was amazing to take a step back from work for a little while and take in some amazing scenery that we have in this country.
The town that I went to is phenomenal for skiing or snowboarding (which I went for) but you can also make this a destination place in the summer as well. The weather there is great year-round.
You'll be very high up in elevation so make sure you drink a TON of water. Otherwise, altitude sickness and headaches can stop you in your tracks.
Whether it be the gorgeous mountains, amazing ski terrain, or the beautiful lake, this is a destination spot.
So where exactly did I vacation to? Well, check that out below. The pictures will be breathtaking.
Kyle Clark's dream vacation to Lake Tahoe
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
