The worst part of traveling has to be this

Traveling is awesome and something I wish I did more of. Getting out of our little bubbles in New Jersey is important.

While there are many great things in and around our area it's important to get out and see what the rest of the country and world has to offer.

That being said, the absolute worst part of traveling is...

The packing!

I'm off to California for a snowboarding trip starting today and there is nothing worse than attempting to get all of my things together.

It doesn't help that I'm also a chronic over-packer. I'm finding things in my closet that I haven't worn in years, convincing myself that I should for some reason bring it with me on the trip.

I'm only going to be out there for five days but I'm packing like I'm going to be out there for five years.

I insist that I bring as many things as possible just in case I need them. Spoiler alert, I'm not going to need half of the things I'm packing. I'll get out to California and realize I was an idiot for doing this.

Then comes the doubt that I'm forgetting something. That doesn't usually creep in though until I know I'm at the point of no return. Probably once I get to the airport.

Hopefully, once I get out there I realize I didn't forget anything.

In reality, I'll realize that I packed way too much.

