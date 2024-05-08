Huge Collegiate sporting event back in South Jersey this weekend

For those of you who don't live in the southern part of the state, this event may not be a familiar occurrence every spring. If you live anywhere in the area of Philadelphia, you have heard of this legendary event.

Rowing might not be a high-profile sport and maybe even has a little bit of an elitist-type reputation. The Dad Vail Regatta is the largest collegiate rowing event in the country.

It's normally held on the Schuylkill River in Philly but for the second year in a row, it's in New Jersey.

It's happening this weekend at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken. The Camden County Park Commission has done an incredible job over the last few years in developing this venue as a great setting for this world-class event.

The race was moved to the Cooper River here due to dredging issues in the Schuylkill River and Cooper River Park is only a few miles away from the original site.

The event promises to draw over 30,000 people for the two-day event. It happens this Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th. It's been called the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta for the past few years, with Thomas Jefferson University as a naming sponsor.

Even if you don't have a rooting interest in the event, it truly is an exciting sporting event with great world-class athletes competing.

The park is always a great destination for family picnics, bike riding along the trail along the Cooper River and just a great place to hang out in the shadow of the Philly skyline.

If you plan to go this weekend to see the races, parking will be tight but there is plenty to see and do. The great downtown of Collingswood is just a quick walk or ride up the road.

It is a feather in the cap of Camden County and New Jersey to have this world-class sporting event here for a second year in a row.

