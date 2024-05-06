How bad is the tree pollen this year in New Jersey?

Yep, it’s that time of year again when everything seems to be covered in a yellow-green film. From your cars to your outdoor furniture to your driveway the tree pollen has coated New Jersey in its annual dusty film.

People are complaining about it on social media and others are telling them it's far worse in other states like North Carolina. Every year we get a dusting of this tree pollen and yes, it’s ugly and annoying, but it’s mother nature doing its thing.

Tree pollen is just the first major phase of allergy season. This will be followed by grass and ragweed pollen. The bad news is that we are expecting to get a higher than usual amount of tree pollens this year due to a mild winter.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

We seem to be right in the thick of it in early May and things should ease by the end of this month. An occasional rain will help wash some of it away, but it looks like we have a couple more weeks of the stuff before we’re in the clear.

A few good tips to help keep your allergies from really bothering you. Remember to keep your car windows and house windows closed during this time of year.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Also, shower and wash your hair every night before going to bed. That will remove the pollen from your skin and hair and will keep it off your sheets and pillowcases when you sleep.

There are plenty of over-the-counter allergy medicines that will help if this tree pollen is more than just an unsightly mess on your outdoor world.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Experts say that if you are normally bothered by pollen every year, it's good to take antihistamines before your allergy symptoms kick in to get your body used to it before your body starts releasing histamines.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to consult your doctor before taking any medication. It’s one of the more unpleasant things about spring, but look on the bright side, thank God spring is here!

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈