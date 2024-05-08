New South Jersey winery finally open and it’s awesome

There has been much anticipation for this new winery to open in South Jersey. The Garden State fortunately has no shortage of great wineries from Cape May to Sussex County and everywhere in between.

Usually, you find them in more rural areas where the population is sparse, and the surroundings are more of a country setting.

One of the things that makes this new winery so unique is that it is smack dab in the middle of suburban South Jersey. The other thing that makes it stand out is its quality and design.

Saddle Hill Winery just opened last month in Voorhees. It is a town loaded with the usual suburban trappings of nicer homes, strip malls, shopping centers and plenty of suburbanites looking for someplace to go and do something a little different.

The property is a storied one. George Washington gifted the property to his guard John Stafford. The farm lived for over two centuries as Stafford Farms.

Locals remember it more recently as a horse farm and the home of Cowtail Bar, where people could bring their kids for ice cream and feed live animals. When word spread back in 2022 that this would be the site of a new winery, we were all afraid it wouldn’t live up to some of the great wineries in the state.

But Saddle Hill has far out surpassed our expectations. It is one of the top-class wineries in the state already. Bill Green and his wife Amy have hit a grand slam with their new winery.

The location couldn’t be more convenient for locals and the quality of food, and the atmosphere are top-notch. Since they’re brand new, they are still getting their bearings.

Of course, some of the reviews are less than patient, but if you were a first-time visitor and didn’t know they just opened last month you would think the place has been here for years.

I give an A+ for the new Saddle Hill Winery. When you get the chance and can get a reservation...Go!

